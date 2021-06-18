Tokyo Olympics: Team GB rugby sevens squads feature Natasha Hunt and Dan Norton

Natasha Hunt and Dan Norton
Natasha Hunt and Dan Norton feature in the Team GB squads

All-time World Rugby Sevens Series leading try scorer Dan Norton will spearhead the Great Britain men's challenge at the Tokyo Olympics.

Abbie Brown and Megan Jones will co-captain the women's squad, which sees 2014 World Cup winner Natasha Hunt called up for her second Olympics.

Women's head coach Scott Forrest said: "This squad for me has the potential to go and win a gold medal."

GB men won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics, while the women came fourth.

Alex Davis - named in the men's squad - was flown home on the eve of competition at the 2016 Olympics because of injury.

He tweeted:external-link "It's taken a lot of resilience and self discovery to reach this point today. Thank you to all who have supported me through the good times and bad. It's been a ride."

GB Olympic sevens squads

GB women: Holly Aitchison, Abbie Brown, Abi Burton, Deborah Fleming, Natasha Hunt, Megan Jones, Jasmine Joyce, Alex Matthews, Celia Quansah, Helena Rowland, Hannah Smith, Emma Uren.

Women's reserve: Lisa Thomson

GB men: Dan Bibby, Alec Coombes, Alex Davis, Robbie Fergusson, Harry Glover, Ben Harris, Ollie Lindsay-Hague, Ross McCann, Max McFarland, Tom Mitchell, Dan Norton, Ethan Waddleton.

Men's reserve: Tom Bowen

