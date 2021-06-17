Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Felix English and Mark Downey earned an Olympics spot at the World Championships in Berlin last year

Mark Downey is delighted to be selected to race for Team Ireland in track cycling at the Tokyo Games.

The 24-year-old from Banbridge will partner Felix English in the Men's Madison in his first Olympics, with one the pair also competing in the Omnium.

"It's amazing - it's something I dreamt about as a kid and have been working towards my whole lifetime," he said.

Shannon McCurley will go in the Women's Madison alongside Emily Kay, who will also compete in the Omnium.

Fintan Ryan and Lydia Gurley will travel as reserve cyclists for the events in the Izu Velodrome from 5 - 8 August.

Team Ireland said on Thursday that a decision on whether Downey or English will also compete in the Omnium will be decided closer to the Games.

The pair secured the final Tokyo qualification berth in the Madison at the World Championships last year in a drama filled 200-lap race.

Downey's father Seamus also competed in the Olympics for cycling - at the Los Angeles Games in 1984.

"After the rollercoaster of the last 12 months it's nice to finally get the official writing," added Downey.

"I'm really looking forward to presenting the best version of myself in the national colours come August, on the biggest stage in the world!"