Stephen Scullion celebrates after his second place in the 2019 Dublin Marathon

Paul Pollock, Kevin Seaward and Stephen Scullion will compete in the marathon for Ireland at the Tokyo Games.

It will be an Olympic debut for Belfast man Scullion while Pollock and Seaward ran in the 2016 Rio Games.

The trio were among seven athletes named on Tuesday to represented Team Ireland in Japan.

Fionnuala McCormack and Aoife Cooke go in the women's marathon while Brendan Boyce and Alex Wright are selected for the men's 50km race walk.

The seven will compete in Sapporo across four days from 5- 8 August.

McCormack is heading into her fourth Olympic Games - she first became an Olympian in Beijing 2008, while Boyce is approaching his third Games.

City switch

These events were originally scheduled to take place in Tokyo but were moved to the more northern city of Sapporo where the temperatures were considered more suited to endurance events.

It is the first of two Team Ireland Tokyo announcements for athletics. The second one scheduled for early July will name the track and field athletes who will be selected as well as 20km Race Walk competitors.

Team Ireland has currently 10 officially selected athletes, and at the moment 79 athletes have achieved qualification spots, with many more waiting on final ranking confirmation.

"It is a real honour to compete in the Tokyo Olympics for Team Ireland - having already competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics, I am looking forward to pulling on the Irish vest once more," said Holywood athlete Pollock.

"I'm excited about being based in the city of Sapporo, which is that extra bit special for having already hosted the 1972 Winter Olympics, and I'm looking forward to the welcome that we will get.

"It will be a very different experience of course, without any spectators, but we are there to perform to our best and I am extremely proud to be part of the team."