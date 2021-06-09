Last updated on .From the section Olympics

No fans from abroad will be allowed at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics

Athletes at this summer's Olympics will be subject to GPS monitoring, says Tokyo 2020 organising committee chief Toshiro Muto.

The system will not be used to track their real-time movements but to trace them retroactively if issues around Covid-19 arise.

International members of the media will also be subject to monitoring.

Muto said it had not yet been decided if alcohol will be allowed in the athletes' village.

Tokyo remains under a state of emergency amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, with the start of the Olympics just over six weeks away.

The Olympics are set to run from 23 July-8 August, with the Paralympics following from 24 August-5 September.