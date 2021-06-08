Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Sky Brown finished third in the qualification process

British skateboarders Sky Brown and Bombette Martin have both qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Brown, 12, hopes to become Britain's youngest ever Olympian, but must wait for the formal selection process to find out whether she will make history.

Brown and British champion Martin, 14, are among 20 qualifiers for the women's park event based on world rankings at the end of the qualification period.

No GB men are expected in the inaugural Olympic competitions in Tokyo.

Brown, the 2019 world bronze medallist, finished the qualification period third in the rankings, proving she has fully recovered from a major fall last year in which she suffered skull fractures and broke her left wrist and hand.

US-born Martin finished qualifying in 27th place but makes it as the 19th of 20 qualifiers because of limits on the number of competitors per country.

Bombette Martin started skateboarding aged nine

Speaking to BBC Sport earlier this year, Martin said of being one of a number of teenage female skaters on the world scene: "Little kids are just fearless and when you're closer to the ground it hurts less when you fall."

Martin was born in New York in 2006, but grew up in Birmingham.

"My first thought was to compete for Britain, so when they invited me to compete for them at the [2019] World Championships it just became a reality and it didn't really cross my mind to go for America," she said.

However, she was honest and realistic about her chances of a medal in April.

"This time I'm not going to win an Olympic medal - that's for girls like Sky and I really hope she gets one - but it would really make me feel like 'wow I've really accomplished something' to get there myself. It's my biggest dream to say I've gone to the Olympics and I want to go so bad."

There are expected to be up to 18 nations represented in the park category across men's and women's competition, while up to 17 countries will have an athlete in the street competition.