Ashley Hutton celebrates scoring for Northern Ireland against Wales in the Euro 2022 qualifiers

Northern Ireland and Linfield defender is set for long spell on the sidelines after sustaining a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

The 33-year-old, who has won 111 caps, will have surgery after suffering the injury against Crusaders last week.

Hutton was a key player as Northern Ireland qualified for Euro 2022 - their first major tournament.

"I can't change it - I'll deal with the operation before working to get fully fit and back on the pitch," she said.

It is the latest injury set-back for Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels, with Hutton's international and club team-mate Abbie Magee among those who missed the Euro 2022 play-off victory over Ukraine in April.

"Abbie is doing brilliantly in her recovery from the same injury and seeing her around training, pushing herself and progressing each week is great to see," Hutton told the Linfield website.

Linfield boss Phil Lewis was quick to praise the character of his captain, who will miss the rest of the Women's Premiership season.

"It does not surprise me to hear Ashley already speaking in terms of a return to playing," he said.

"She has been an outstanding player, leader, role model and captain for Linfield over the years and with the support of the club, she will overcome this setback.

"Everyone at Linfield and no doubt further afield, wishes Ashley a successful, speedy and full recovery."