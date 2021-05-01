Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Phil Healy helped Ireland seal a spot in the 4x400m mixed relay at the Tokyo Games

Ireland earned a place at the Tokyo Olympics in the 4x400m mixed relay after qualifying in Poland on Saturday.

The quartet of Chris O'Donnell, Phil Healy, Sharlene Mawdsley and Thomas Barr finished third in their heat at the World Relays Championships.

They were behind Brazil and Dominican Republic but made Sunday's final as the fastest non-automatic qualifier.

They smashed the Irish record in a time of 3:16.84 and are the fourth quickest qualifiers for the final.

The top two in each heat went through automatically in an event which make its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Earlier the women's 4x100m squad of Molly Scott, Sarah Lavin, Kate Doherty and Sarah Quinn finished 10th, in a time of 44.53, failing to make the final but they did secure Ireland a place in the 2022 World Championships in Oregon.