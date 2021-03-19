Father-to-be Seaton has 'unfinished business' with Olympics

Irish sailor Ryan Seaton is set to miss the birth of his first child in his bid to reach the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Seaton and team-mate Seafra Guilfoyle have one final chance to qualify for the Games at the Lanzarote International Regatta from 23-28 March.

His wife Jena, an Olympic medallist with Denmark in 2016, is due to give birth while he is qualifying in the 49er class in Lanzarote.

"I'm so fortunate that Jena is so understanding," said the 34-year-old.

"She is an Olympic medallist from Rio so she understands the commitment and the time required in the build-up to an event like this better than anyone."

Carrickfergus native Seaton and Guilfoyle have been in Lanzarote for three weeks as they prepare for their one shot at reaching the rescheduled Olympics this summer.

Seaton managed to visit Jena in Greenisland last week before jetting back out to the Canary Islands for qualification.

"I managed to get home for a few days to see Jena last week. It's nice to have the balance of life and sport. It makes me appreciate that I go can sailing and do what I love," he said.

"We have been doing zoom chats and talking over Facetime so she is able to keep me updated. This goal is massive for me so hopefully there are other times I can get home and be with Jena.

"It's nice I can be here and be focused and once the Regatta is finished I can go home, crack open a bottle of champagne and spend some time with her."

I've unfinished business

Seaton has previously competed with Matt McGovern at the 2012 Olympics in London, where the duo finished 14th in the 49er class before a 10th-place finish four years later in Rio. He since made the switch to work with Guilfoyle but McGovern is still onsite in Lanzarote coaching the Irish crew.

"We have taken advantage of this extra period of time and we are definitely a better team now than we were this time last year," Seaton added on his relationship with Cork native Guilfoyle..

"There is some unfinished business from Rio. Matt and I put in a really good performance but I felt there was the potential to go a bit further and get towards the medals.

"That has been my drive to do another campaign with Seafra. He has won medals at youth level and he is doing a brilliant job. I am very fortunate to have him at the front of the boat."

The Olympic qualifier was meant to be at the Princess Sofia Regatta in Mallorca on 29 March but the venue was changed to Lanzarote and date brought forward by one week.

Seafra Guilfoyle and Ryan Seaton are aiming to secure the final Olympic spot for Ireland

Only one crew from the Lanzarote International Regatta will qualify for the Olympics and Seaton believes the extended time in the Canaries will benefit the duo's chances of making the Games.

Ireland have two crews in contention with Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove joining Seaton and Guilfoyle. They are competing for the final spot with Estonia, Italy and Belgium.

"We are fortunate to get out to Lanzarote and for the event to go ahead in these times. It is quite a complicated course so being here early has given us a real advantage over the other teams," he added.

"We are really confident. With the experience of qualifying two times before I know how important it is to focus on the processes and not getting too hung up on who you have to beat and the numbers board.

"It is important to focus on ourselves and control the controllable, we have no say on how other people will perform so keeping that mindset is key for us . Once we head towards the medal race we can look a bit closer at the scores but until that stage you have to focus on your own performance."