The Tokyo Olympics was due to start on 24 July 2020 but was postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic

The Chinese Olympic Committee has offered Covid vaccine doses for those competing at the summer Games and at the 2022 winter Games in Beijing.

The news was delivered by International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, who on Wednesday reiterated that the delayed Tokyo 2020 will start on 23 July.

"The IOC will pay for these additional doses of vaccines for the Olympic and Paralympic team," he added.

The Winter Olympics start in February.

Bach added: "For each of these doses, the IOC will pay for two doses more which can be made available to the population in the respective countries."

Meanwhile, Sarah Hirshland, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee chief executive, said Team USA athletes could be vaccinated before their respective trials because of the pace of the rollout in the country.

"The broad base of athletes may have access to the vaccine sooner than we thought initially possible," she said.

"This is great news and we're feeling really positive about the progress we're seeing here in the United States, both in its advantage to US athletes as well as international athletes living and training in our country right now."