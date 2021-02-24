Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Brisbane would be the third Australian city to host the Olympics after Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has named Brisbane, Australia as the preferred bidder to host the 2032 Olympic Games.

The IOC's future host commission recommended the body enters "targeted dialogue" with Brisbane bid organisers and the Australian Olympic Committee.

Several cities and countries had expressed an interest in hosting the Games, including Indonesia, Budapest, China, Doha and Germany's Ruhr Valley.

The IOC overhauled its bidding rules in 2019 to reduce costs and make the process easier for cities. There are no official candidate cities campaigning before the vote as has been the case in the past.

The delayed 2020 Olympics will be held in Tokyo, Japan in the summer, with Paris in France staging the 2024 Games and Los Angeles in the United States hosting the 2028 Olympics.