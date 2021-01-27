The International Olympic Committee "is fully concentrated and committed to the successful and safe delivery" of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this year despite the Covid-19 pandemic, IOC president Thomas Bach says.

The German said all stakeholders, including the Japanese government, were "fully united and committed" to going ahead with the rearranged Games.

Despite much of Japan being under a state of emergency because of a third wave Covid, the Olympics are set to commence on 23 July.

Bach said there was "no blueprint" for trying to organise the first rearranged Games during an ongoing pandemic, which he said has "multiplied" the complexity of staging the events.

"We are learning every day," he continued. "This fight against the virus is a tough one, but we are fighting this fight for and like Olympic athletes.

"This means with full determination, with a will to win, with hard work every day, and with all the physical and mental strength that we can have."

