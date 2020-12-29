A decision has yet to be taken if foreign spectators will be allowed into Japan to watch the Games

The highlight of a spectacular summer of sport in 2020 would have been the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

After Covid-19 had swept through the host city and other parts of Asia at the beginning of the year and then took a foothold in Europe with such devastating and tragic consequences by March the International Olympic Committee was faced with the inevitable decision.

On 24 March, with many countries already in lockdown, the IOC postponed the Games. Only the outbreak of the two World Wars had seen this happen since 1896 but for the first time it was announced they would be rescheduled for the same time frame in 2021.

So began the arduous logistical task for the first time in history of putting on an Olympics twelve months later than planned.

Major doubts remained, but by November most of the hard work had already been completed and with news of vaccines on the horizon the talk had changed from 'if the Games can go ahead' to 'how will they take place.' That view has only been strengthened in recent weeks as countries begin their vaccination programmes.

The first edition of Covid-19 countermeasures has also been published. This is an evolving document in line with the rapidly changing landscape of rapid testing and vaccination and while social distancing and the wearing of face coverings look likely to still be in place in July the hope is that the vast majority of accredited personnel will be vaccinated which will lead to a safe Games.

Who needs what to qualify?

The postponement of the Olympics in 2020 meant athletes had to make tough decisions. Could they stay on, with all the sacrifices that entails for one more year?

Some could not and have retired. For others another year has opened the door to a Games they would not have qualified for.

So as 2021 arrives how does qualification look for Northern Ireland's top athletes?

Gymnastics

Ards gymnast Rhys McClenaghan (Ireland) has not had a competition since the 2019 World Championships where he claimed bronze and qualified for Tokyo.

However the Commonwealth and former European pommel horse champion believes another year to get better means he will be ready to challenge for a medal in Tokyo.

Athletics

Ciara Mageean had a stellar 2020

Team Ireland athletes Ciara Mageean (1500m), Stephen Scullion, Paul Pollock and Kevin Seaward (Marathon) have the qualification time and their selection would only come into question if more than three Irish athletes also recorded the qualification time. In that case Athletics Ireland would have to choose who to nominate.

If athletes don't gain the time then the field will be made up by the world rankings.

Currently 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Leon Reid (200m) would qualify while Kate O'Connor (Heptathlon - currently 32nd, 24 qualify) and Anne Marie McGlynn (Marathon - currently 83rd, 80 qualify) are just outside.

However gaining the qualification standard is still the number one way to ensure a place at the Games.

Hockey

McFerran Magic & Watkins' Wink - a year on from Ireland's Olympic dream

The Ireland women's team could only play 5 competitive games in 2020 and they were all on a January tour to South Africa before lockdown.

Katie Mullan, Ayeisha McFerran, Zoe Wilson, Lizzie Colvin, Shirley McCay, Megan Frazer, Bethany Barr and Zara Malseed are the Ulster players contending for selection for the 16 (plus 2 reserves) squad for Tokyo.

Before the Olympics Ireland will take part in the European Championships in Amsterdam in June which will double up as the main qualification event for the 2022 World Cup.

The Team GB men's squad face a similar scenario with Cookstown duo David Ames and Ian Sloan both in line for selection for what would be their second Olympics.

Boxing

Brendan Irvine has secured his place at the Olympics

As a contact sport boxing has been massively effected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Ireland team still hope to have the Elite Championships, recently cancelled from their January dates, as a warm-up before the European qualifier recommences.

It was called off three days into the week long event in London back in March and will pick up where it left off at the same venue in April.

By that stage Brendan Irvine had reached the quarter-finals and secured a place in the Olympics at Flyweight but Kurt Walker (Featherweight) and Carly McNaul (Flyweight) had been eliminated. Brother and sister Aidan and Michaela Walsh were still in the competition.

A final world qualifier is scheduled for Paris in June.

Canoe Slalom

Hannah Craig represented Ireland at the 2012 Olympics in London

2012 K1 Olympic finalist Hannah Craig has one opportunity remaining to qualify Ireland a country place at the European Championships in Ivrea, Italy in May but there is only one spot available for countries not already qualified.

Canoe Sprint

Afton Fitzhenry has two potential chances left to qualify Team GB a country place at the European qualifier in Hungary from May 12-13 and the second World Cup in Russia from May 19-23.

Rowing

Philip Doyle hopes to emulate the medal he achieved at the 2010 World Cup

Rebecca Shorten, Holly Nixon and Hannah Scott have all been named on the Team GB long list for selection.

Philip Doyle returned to the Ireland training bubble in December after his stint as a Junior doctor during lockdown this year and is expected to renew his 2019 World Silver medal partnership with Ronan Byrne.

Golf

Rory McIlroy is set to present Ireland in Tokyo

Currently Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will be the Ireland representatives. Should either withdraw it would facilitate a place for Graeme McDowell who is first alternate. The qualification period ends on 21 June.

Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire are both holding qualification spots for Ireland in the women's rankings - the qualification period ends on 28 June.

Swimming

The only opportunity for Irish swimmers to make the qualification time will be at the Irish Nationals in Dublin from April 20-25.

Those hoping to make it include Conor Ferguson, Jordan Sloan, Danielle Hill, Jack McMillan and Calum Bain.

Cycling

Lydia Boylan is likely to be selected for Ireland

Ireland qualified places in the Women's Madison and Omnium with 2019 world medalist Lydia Boylan (Ireland) likely to be selected for one if not both disciplines.

Ireland also qualified places in the Men's Madison and Omnium with Mark Downey also likely to be selected alongside Felix English.

Triathlon

Russell White (Ireland) is clinging onto the final qualification place in the men's triathlon rankings. There are a number of World Series and World Cup races remaining with World Triathlon still to determine which will count towards the qualification process and when the cut-off date will be.

Shooting

Kirsty Hegarty won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2018

Commonwealth Games silver medalist Kirsty Hegarty, formally Kirsty Barr qualified a place for Team GB in the women's trap in 2019. The selection process is ongoing.

Archery

Rio Olympian Patrick Huston helped Great Britain qualify a full quota of archers for Tokyo at the 2019 World Championships and faces an internal shoot-off to determine team selection.

Sailing

Two-time Olympian Ryan Seaton (Ireland) has one more opportunity to qualify. It comes at the March World Cup in Mallorca but there is only one place available for countries not already qualified.

Paralympics

Jason Smyth has won five Paralympic gold medals

Paralympic champions Jason Smyth (T13 100m) and Michael McKillop (T38 1500m) have the qualifying standard.

Swimmer Bethany Firth meets the Paralympics GB qualifying standard in the S14 100m backstroke, S14 200m freestyle and S14 200m IM based on winning a gold and 2 silvers at the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships in London. Bethany is also likely to be named to the 4x100m S14 freestyle mixed relay team - an event that will be held for the first time in Tokyo.

2018 Wheelchair basketball world champion James McSorley remains in contention to be selected for the Paralympics GB squad and Claire Taggart is looking to compete at her second Paralympics for the Boccia team.