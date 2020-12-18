Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Skateboarding has received over £1.6m of funding

UK Sport says it will invest £352m in British sports for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The funding will be split across 43 Olympic and Paralympic sports and represents an increase on the £345m allocated for the Tokyo Games.

New additions - climbing, skateboarding and surfing - have all been funded.

However, some traditional sports like athletics, gymnastics, rowing and swimming have all had budgets cut by up to 10%.

Sailing, canoeing, equestrian and modern pentathlon have also seen reductions while Badminton has seen a significant increase and GB wheelchair rugby has had its funding restored. The sport received £3m in total in the run up to Rio 2016 but had all funding removed after failing to win a medal at the Games.

They have since claimed two European titles and climbed to number four in the world.

Britain won 67 medals at Rio 2016 and claimed 64 gold medals in the Paralympics.

British Rowing chief executive Andy Parkinson said he was not surprised to see a cut of around £2.4m for the sport in "difficult economic times".

However, his counterpart at Pentathlon GB, Sara Heath, said she was "disappointed & perplexed" by a reduction of just over 20%.

In a statement, Pentathlon GB said it intended to lodge an appeal, with Heath stressing a "lack of parity... across the sports receiving this crucial funding".

