Paris 2024 Olympics: Breaking confirmed in Games programme
Last updated on .From the section Olympics
Breaking - a competitive form of breakdancing - has been confirmed as part of the final line-up for the Paris 2024 Olympics.
It will join surfing, skateboarding and climbing, which will be retained after debuts at the delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.
However, parkour will not be part of the 2024 event after missing out.
The street sport typically involves running, jumping and climbing over obstacles.
More to follow.
