Breaking grew up alongside hip-hop in New York in the 1970s

Breaking - a competitive form of breakdancing - has been confirmed as part of the final line-up for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

It will join surfing, skateboarding and climbing, which will be retained after debuts at the delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.

However, parkour will not be part of the 2024 event after missing out.

The street sport typically involves running, jumping and climbing over obstacles.

