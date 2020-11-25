Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Thompson-Smith had a long injury lay-off after reconstructive surgery in 2017

Molly Thompson-Smith has made history by becoming the first British woman to win a European climbing medal.

She took bronze in the Lead final at the European Championships in Moscow after reaching a height of 31m.

Russia's Viktoriia Meshkova won gold after reaching 36m faster, with Czech climber Eliska Adamovska second.

"It's amazing to be competing again," said the 23-year-old, who feared she would have to quit the sport through injury in 2017.

She now has a chance of Olympic qualification.

The result, when added to her scores in the individual speed and bouldering competitions, mean Thompson-Smith will return for the combined event which begins with the qualification rounds on Friday.

Should she and GB team-mate Will Bosi - who has reached the men's combined competition - then reach Saturday's final they will then be able to compete for the sole remaining Olympic qualification places for next summer's postponed Tokyo Games.

Before the event both climbers admitted they were aware of the risks of exposure to Covid-19 by travelling to the event in Russia which a number of other athletes withdrew from because of health concerns.