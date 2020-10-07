Last updated on .From the section Olympics

The measures were agreed at a Coordination Commission meeting between Tokyo organisers and the IOC

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics have announced measures to save 30bn yen (£220m) at next year's rearranged Games.

More than 50 modifications were agreed, including reducing the number of non-athlete personnel and changes to torch relay operations.

The Tokyo Games, due to begin in July, were postponed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They are now scheduled to take place from 23 July to 8 August 2021.

Last month, Japan's Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto said the Tokyo Games must be held "at any cost" in 2021.

Also last month the International Olympic Committee said the Games would go ahead "with or without Covid".