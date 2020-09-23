Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah is one of 310 athletes past and present to have signed the letter

Hundreds of British athletes and Para-athletes have co-signed an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for the government to prioritise the environment in the wake of coronavirus.

The 'Champions for Earth' movement includes Rebecca Adlington, Mo Farah and Steve Redgrave.

In February Johnson said there was "no greater responsibility" than protecting our planet.

The letter asks him to "lead the way for a healthy, safe earth for all".

It says: "We urge your government to act consistently with the recognised need for 'urgent action' by developing a truly green approach to recovery from the pandemic."

"We can sit timidly in the pack, pretending that we don't have a role to play in the unfolding race. Or, like the athletes we would have watched this summer, we can race to win."

Champions for Earth, which includes 310 past and present athletes, was founded by London 2012 Olympic canoe slalom champion Etienne Stott.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics have been rescheduled to summer 2021 because of Covid-19.