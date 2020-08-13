Jeanette Kwakye finished sixth in the 100m final at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games

A home hormone testing kit for British female athletes is "game-changing", says former sprinter Jeanette Kwakye.

The English Institute of Sport (EIS) announced the new technology, Hormonix, will provide female athletes with quick and accurate data on their hormone levels using a saliva sample.

It would allow athletes and coaches to tailor training to menstrual cycles.

"What this is doing now is completely game-changing. They've got it right," said former British champion Kwakye.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Kwakye, who represented Team GB at the 2008 Olympic Games, added: "I think back to when I last had a pair of spikes on in 2012 and think to myself 'wow'. Had this technology and science been available at the time, there may have been a number of things different in my own career.

Kwakye, who moved into broadcasting after retiring and presents the BBC's Women's Sports Show, added: "My coach had a diary of my cycle and he knew when certain things were happening with my body. He tried his hardest to tailor my training around that but it was nowhere near any type of hormonal testing.

"This is absolutely critical for so many athletes training at the highest level."

Developed alongside Mint Diagnostics, EIS expect Hormonix - which works by measuring levels of oestrogen and progesterone levels - to be available for athletes this autumn.

In a recent BBC Women's Sport Survey, 60% of respondents said their performance had been affected by their period and they had missed training or competitions because of it. Meanwhile, 40% said they did not feel comfortable discussing their period with coaches and a number take the contraceptive pill to control their menstrual cycle.

"It's going to be really interesting for a lot of coaches who will have to learn about science of women and hormones," said Kwakye.

"If you're producing too much oestrogen, for example, you'll be too lax in your muscles and ligaments. Anyone who is pregnant is told to be very careful because your ligaments are a lot looser because your hormones are running riot. These are the kind of things coaches have to get their heads around and see how they can tailor their training for elite athletes."