Tokyo 2020: British athletes free to take a knee at rescheduled Olympics

Team GB chef de mission Mark England says the British Olympic Association "absolutely supports" athletes keen to express their feelings about Black Lives Matter

British athletes will be free to take a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement at next year's rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

Team GB chef de mission Mark England says he feels "quite strongly" about supporting any collective decision made by Team GB members.

"I think it is close to everybody's heart," said England.

"We would absolutely support athletes in whatever way they collectively choose to support Black Lives Matter."

He added: "What is important is that British athletes have the opportunity to feed into what they feel is a right and appropriate way to express that support."

Representatives of the BOA's Athletes' Commission have been tasked with collating feedback and reporting their findings to the equivalent body within the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Last week, the IOC Athletes' Commission launched a survey to gather feedback from athletes as part of its consultation process on protests at the Olympic Games.

Sports around the world including cricket,football and formula 1 have have been expressing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement by taking a knee, following the death of George Floyd in police custody in America, which sparked mass protests.