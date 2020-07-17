Tokyo 2020: IOC to discuss rules on staging protests with athletes

Thomas Bach became IOC president in 2013

Rules on staging protests at the Tokyo Olympics will be discussed with athletes, says International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.

It comes amid calls for reform of Rule 50 of the Olympic charter, which states political, religious or racial propaganda is not permitted on Olympic sites.

Athletes could face bans if they stage protests at next year's Games.

"Solidarity and non-discrimination are in our DNA," said Bach.

"Therefore we appreciate all the athletes, and anybody, who supports these values by expressing themselves or who are helping others by engaging in their communities.

"In this context, we have to make some remarks with regard to the discussion about Rule 50 of the Olympic charter."

The newly formed Athletics Association - on which British Olympians Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Adam Gemili sit on the board - is joining the campaign for the right of athletes to protest at Tokyo 2020, including potentially taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Speaking at the IOC's 136th session, Bach, who announced he will stand for a second term as president in 2021, added: "It is important to emphasise that the athletes have already multiple opportunities to express their views also during the Olympic Games - press conferences, mixed zones, social media, interviews, TV meetings and others. Rule 50 addresses only the field of play and the ceremonies.

"To reconcile these values of free expression on one hand and respect for each other on the other, the IOC Athletes Commission has initiated a dialogue among athletes on how they can even better express their support for Olympic values in a dignified and non-divisive way."

Venues secured for 2021

Next year's postponed Olympics will have almost an identical schedule to that planned for this year before the Games were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All events will take place a day earlier than planned for 2020, with the opening ceremony scheduled on 23 July 2021.

There have been some minor changes to session times but all 42 venues for the Games have been secured.

Developers had been due to take ownership of the venues, including the Athletes' Village in which apartments had already been sold for after the Games.

John Coates, the head of the IOC's coordination commission, said securing the venues had been a "massive task".

"We are talking about venues in different ownership," he said.

"We are talking also of securing the Olympic village which has been constructed by a consortium of 11 different companies, who have agreed to put back the date when will be able to hand over the apartments to the public."