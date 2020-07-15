Tokyo 2020: IOC 'fully committed' to rescheduled Olympics taking place in 2021

The Games will be held in 2021 but will still be branded as Tokyo 2020

The International Olympic Committee is "fully committed" to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and has "multiple scenarios" for them to take place safely.

They should have begun on 24 July but were postponed in March because of Covid-19 and are now due to be held from 23 July to 8 August next year.

"The first priority is above all the safety of all participants," IOC president Thomas Bach said.

The Youth Olympics in Senegal scheduled for 2022 have been put back to 2026.

Bach explained that the fourth edition of the Youth Games was postponed as a result of the "financial consequences" of the current "global health crisis".

Asked about the main event in Tokyo, Bach insisted: "We remain fully committed to celebrating Tokyo 2020 next year in July and August."

Bach said that the IOC's coordination commission had reported "very good work in progress" and that more details would be given to a full IOC session which will take place by video conference on Friday.

Highlighting the importance of safety in the wake of the pandemic, the German added: "For this reason we are working on multiple scenarios, as we don't know the health situation one year from now."

Last month, Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshiro Muto said that Tokyo would present a "simplified" Olympics, which would "not be done with grand splendour".