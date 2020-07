Great Britain won so many medals they could not all fit in this photo

Great Britain's star-studded team won a grand total of 27 gold medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

It helped them finish second in the medal table - one place higher than London 2012 - while their overall medal haul was their best since they hosted the 1908 Games.

Who were the stars who inspired Britain's success? Try our quiz to test your knowledge.

