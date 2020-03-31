Eilidh Doyle seeks 'honour' of third Olympics with Liz McColgan & Lee McConnell

Eilidh Doyle says "it would be a real honour" to follow Liz McColgan and Lee McConnell in being a Scottish female track and field athlete to compete in a third Olympics.

The 33-year-old was hopeful of making the 4x400m relay team this summer before the Games were postponed until 2021 because of coronavirus.

In January, Doyle gave birth to a son.

And she says following in the footsteps of McColgan and McConnell is "a big motivational factor".

"To be clear, it is an absolutely terrible situation and not a scenario anyone wants to see," she told Scottish Athletics.

"But I am probably one of only a few athletes who feels the Olympic postponement can work in my favour. We had always thought it was a big ask for me to try and make it for the summer of 2020. That's why we were aiming for the 4x400m team and not the hurdles for this year.

"Joining Liz and Lee as a female Scottish athlete at her third Olympic Games was a real target prior to my pregnancy and giving birth and still is, to be honest.

'I'm sure Eilish [McColgan, Liz's daughter] and Lynsey [Sharp], who were both with me at London 2012, will be thinking the same way with regards to making it to three Olympics. Great if all three of us could make it."

Doyle was part of the 4x400m relay team that took bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympics and last year took silver in that event at the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

"The delay means we can focus on recovery, we don't need to take risks, I can take an extra rest day if needed," Doyle explained.

"All my gym sessions have been focused on my pelvic area and getting my body strong enough to run fast again. We can just adjust it now and perhaps target a very short track season at the end of the summer - if there are events available.

"And then, after that, we would go from there into a really solid winter training block."