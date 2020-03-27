Tokyo 2020 postponement: Heather Fisher concerned about uncertainty

Heather Fisher had previously been a bobsledder before switching to rugby union

Great Britain sevens player Heather Fisher has said the postponement of the 2020 Olympics has created uncertainty about her future.

The Tokyo Games will now take place in 2021 because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

"It’s more the mental fatigue and the worry of my age," said the 35-year-old.

“I was looking to retire after the Olympics and then you look at the global health of the whole world and think 'ok this is bigger than sport'.”

Fisher, who made her international debut 11 years ago, won a bronze medal play-off with Team GB at Rio 2016 and a Commonwealth Games bronze medal with England in 2014.

“I find it really difficult because I’m an older athlete," she told BBC Sport.

"If I want a family how do I start a family? Settling down, owning a house - it’s things like that I have to start thinking about because of my age

"It stresses me out talking about it.

"At the same time the aim to go to the Olympic Games in Tokyo is so big and they don’t come around very often. I would be devastated if I didn’t give my squad a chance and give me a chance."

The Rugby Football Union in England has 17 contracted women’s sevens players and the announcement of the 20 athletes selected for the GB Tokyo 2020 training squad was only made a month ago.

“When I initially heard the news of the postponement I thought I just have to carry on," said the flanker.

“Then I thought my contract ends on August, they might not keep me on, they might not want me, I might pass my sell-by date.

“I know that physically and mentally I’m on my last legs, it worries me a lot if I’m honest but I’m hoping that when we have the contract chats with the RFU and, if they decide to keep me on which I hope they do, they can manage me for Tokyo.”

In 2018 Fisher took time away from the game to “mentally recharge”. That included taking part in reality TV show Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins as she looked to switch off from the sport.

She credits her longevity in rugby to a conversation in Fiji with former sevens great Waisale Serevi.

“He kept me in the game really," she said.

"He said ‘look Fish I went to my last World Cup at 39 years old, just don’t do what the 15 and 18 year olds do. You have to adapt your body, you have to adapt your mind, you’ll need more recovery’.'”

Having moved home to isolate with family, Fisher, who has alopecia, has started vlogging on YouTube under the title ‘Raw Fish’.

“Since I lost my hair I’ve been so under-confident in front of the camera that I couldn’t do it two years ago," she said.

“My mum wrote me a card six months ago that said ‘I think you were put on this earth to inspire other people because you inspire me every day’.

“It’s not about the numbers of likes, the number of plays, it’s just about helping people.”