Tokyo 2020: Lynsey Sharp and Andrew Butchart against spring Games

Lynsey Sharp and Andrew Butchart joined Paul Barnes on The Nine

Scottish Olympians Lynsey Sharp and Andrew Butchart have urged Tokyo 2020 organisers not to rearrange the postponed showpiece for spring 2021.

The Games, which were due to start this July, have been delayed until "no later than summer 2021" because of the coronavirus outbreak.

A first post-war spring Olympics could be an option.

"Spring, for us, would be a bit strange because that's not how our season usually works," Sharp, 29, said.

"We will be pushing for it to be the summer of 2021 and that's something we hope to know soon so we can plan what to do between now and then."

Sharp is preparing for her third Games in the 800m, while fiancé Butchart hopes to build on his sixth place in 2016 by winning a medal in the 5,000m.

Butchart, 28, added on BBC Scotland's The Nine: "Yeah, for us that makes sense. It just makes it easier for the athletes. One year exactly would be spot on."

The pair, currently on lockdown at Loughborough University, British Athletics' national performance centre, both backed the International Olympic Committee's decision to postpone the Games.

They hope for clarity soon on a rescheduled date and are having to improvise their training routines to keep preparations on course.

"Given the way things have developed, it's 100% the right decision," Sharp added. "I think all the athletes are just relieved to have an answer.

"We're struggling a bit now. We're obviously really active people and our whole day centres around going to the track. It's been hard to stay here and this is just day one.

"We've made sure we've got a routine. We're still training properly as much as we can. We have a bike in the garage and some gym stuff."