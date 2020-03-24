Tokyo Olympics: Ireland and British Olympic governing bodies back postponement

Irish Olympic chief Peter Sherrard said Ireland and other countries would aim to make the 2012 Games a "poignant moment for the whole world"

The Olympic Federation of Ireland and British Olympic Association have backed the decision to postpone the Tokyo Games to 2021 because of coronavirus.

The postponement until "no later than summer 2021" came after talks between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Japan Government.

"This is the right call given the times that we are in," said Irish Federation chief Peter Sherrard.

The British Olympic body said it was the "only decision" that could be made.

"It would have been unthinkable for us to continue to prepare for an Olympic Games at a time the nation and the world no less is enduring great hardship. A postponement is the right decision," said BOA chief executive Andy Anson.

NI athletes can represent GB or Ireland

Northern Ireland athletes can opt to declare for Great Britain & Northern Ireland or the Ireland team at Olympic Games.

At recent Olympics, the majority of Northern Ireland-born athletes who earned qualification have represented Team Ireland.

Irish Olympic chief executive Sherrard said that he recognised that Japan had been put in a difficult position.

"We recognise it was a difficult call for Japan to make, and we are looking forward to working with the IOC and countries all over the world to make Tokyo 2021 a poignant moment for the whole world once these difficult times are over," he added.

Anson said the British Olympic governing body had "incredible sympathy" for the Tokyo 2020 organising committee and the IOC.

"The Olympic Games is a symbol of hope for us all and we are sure that we will be in Tokyo at the right and appropriate time as the world re-emerges from this dark period," added the BOA chief executive.

'Decision puts athlete welfare first'

Ireland women's hockey coach Sean Dancer said his team supported the postponement

Dancer's side became the first Ireland women's hockey team to qualify for an Olympic Games last November.

"The decision to postpone the Games not only puts athlete's welfare first, but also the welfare of much wider communities and countries," said Dancer.

"These are unprecedented times and while incredibly stressful for so many, the decision to postpone the Games is one we support."