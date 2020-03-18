Coronavirus: Tokyo 2020 Olympic organisers respond to frustrated athletes

By Luke Reddy

BBC Sport

Breaking news

Olympic organisers have warned "no solution will be ideal" in preparing for Tokyo 2020 after being accused of putting athletes "in danger".

The summer showpiece is scheduled to begin on 24 July despite the relentless cancellation of sporting events as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi said the International Olympic Committee was "risking our health".

Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson said training had become "impossible".

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Featured

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you