Coronavirus: Tokyo 2020 Olympic organisers respond to frustrated athletes

Olympic organisers have warned "no solution will be ideal" in preparing for Tokyo 2020 after being accused of putting athletes "in danger".

The summer showpiece is scheduled to begin on 24 July despite the relentless cancellation of sporting events as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi said the International Olympic Committee was "risking our health".

Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson said training had become "impossible".

