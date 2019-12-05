David Harte: Goalkeeper put forward for IOC Athletes' Commission

David Harte (right) represented Ireland at the 2016 Olympics in Rio alongside his twin brother Conor

Ireland hockey's David Harte is among 30 athletes who will be seeking election onto the IOC Athletes' Commission.

Harte is aiming to be one of four athletes who will be elected onto the Commission at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

He represented Ireland in the 2016 Olympics in Rio and has twice been named FIH World Goalkeeper of the Year.

The Commission was established in 1981 as an official body that serves as a link between athletes and the IOC.

It has a focus on ensuring that the athletes' viewpoint is at the heart of the Olympic Movement decisions.

Cork athlete Harte has been a member of the Olympic Federation of Ireland Athletes' Commission since 2017 and is currently the Secretary of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) Athletes' Commission.

"I am very proud and pleased to be Ireland's candidate for election for the IOC Athletes' Commission," said Harte, 31.

"I really believe in the mission of the IOC Athletes' Commission in placing athletes at the heart of the Olympic Movement, and I would relish the opportunity to further implement this.

"As hockey team captain at Rio 2016 and World Cup 2018, honesty, trustworthiness and mutual respect were key to my leadership, and these are values which I will base my campaign on in the coming months.

"My three main priorities in my campaign will be gender equality, athlete transition and focusing on the areas of anti-doping and the prevention of manipulation in sport."

Athletes will have the opportunity to vote between the 14 July and the 4 August 2020.