Tokyo 2020: Great Britain and Northern Ireland's Olympic team

Liam Heath, Adam Burgess, Bradley Forbes-Cryans, Kimberley Woods and Mallory Franklin will represent Team GB in canoeing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will begin on 24 July when the Olympic flame is lit.

More than 350 athletes are set to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland as they aim to emulate the success of 2016 where 67 medals were won, including 27 golds.

Below are the confirmed names on the plane to Japan, with further team announcements in the coming months.

Canoe slalom

Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Events More on the canoe slalom squad Adam Burgess 17 July 1992 Men's C1 Bradley Forbes-Cryans 25 March 1995 Men's K1 Mallory Franklin 19 June 1994 Women's C1 Kimberley Woods 8 September 1995 Women's K1

Canoe sprint

Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Events More on the canoe sprint squad Liam Heath 17 August 1984 Men's K1 200m

Climbing

Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Events More on the climbing squad Shauna Coxsey 27 January 1993 Climbing

Sailing