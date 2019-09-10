Olympic Poster Stars: Who will shine in Tokyo 2020?
BBC Sport's Olympic Poster Stars series picks out five athletes aiming to become global stars at the Tokyo 2020 Games.
As Olympic hopefuls prepare for the biggest event in sport, we speak to swimmers Caeleb Dressel and Katinka Hosszu, sport climber Miho Nonaka, wrestler Bajrang Punia and middle-distance runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen.
We discover their hopes and expectations for Tokyo, plus explore their inspiring stories from childhood and why they took up their chosen sport.