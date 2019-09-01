European Eventing Championships: Great Britain win silver in Germany

From the section

The British team were defending European champions after winning gold in 2017

Britain won team silver at the European Eventing Championships in Germany.

The team of Kristina Cook, Pippa Funnell, Piggy French and Oliver Townend finished behind Germany after the show jumping in Luhmuhlen.

France briefly knocked Britain out of silver, but ultimately missed a medal with Sweden securing bronze.

Ireland's Cathal Daniels won individual bronze, while Kitty King was the highest-placed Briton in the individual standings, finishing seventh.

Germany's Ingrid Klimke took individual gold with compatriot Michael Jung in silver.