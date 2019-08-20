Climbing World Championships: Britain's Shauna Coxsey wins bronze

Media playback is not supported on this device Britain's Shauna Coxsey wins bronze in the individual bouldering event at the Climbing World Championships

Great Britain's Shauna Coxsey secured her second bronze at the Climbing World Championships as she came third in the combined event in Hachioji in Japan.

A slip saw her finish seventh in the lead round - the final of the three disciplines in the combined event.

That saw her drop from first place to third overall behind Slovenia's Janja Garnbret and Japan's Akiyo Noguchi.

Earlier in the day the 26-year-old came second in the speed discipline and third in the bouldering event.

On Monday, Coxsey guaranteed a quota spot for GB in Tokyo.

Her first bronze of the championships came in last week's bouldering event.

Climbing is among four sports set to make their Olympic debuts next year.

There are competitions in three separate events - lead, speed and bouldering - as well as a combined competition featuring all three disciplines.

The 2019 Climbing World Championships are live on Red Button, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.