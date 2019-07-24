Tokyo 2020: How many Rio GB gold medallists can you name?

Will Tokyo 2020 prove to be as successful for Team GB as the Rio Games?

The countdown to Tokyo 2020 has officially begun with just one year to go until the opening ceremony in Japan.

The best athletes from around the world will compete at the 32nd Summer Olympic Games from 24 July to 9 August next year.

At the Rio Games in 2016, Great Britain celebrated their most successful Olympics to date with a record total of 27 gold medals from 15 sports.

To celebrate Team GB's achievements of four years ago, we want you to try your hand at the BBC Sport quiz below.

All you have to do is read the clues to each question, then type in the answer as to who, or what discipline, won gold for Great Britain in each event.

There are eight minutes on the clock to complete the job. Good luck!