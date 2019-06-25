Olympic Games: Breakdancing takes step closer to Paris 2024 inclusion

Breaking debuted at the Youth Olympic Games last year

Breakdancing has moved a step closer to being in the 2024 Olympics after its inclusion was approved by International Olympic Committee (IOC) members.

Along with surfing, climbing and skateboarding, 'breaking' was proposed by Paris organisers in February.

A final decision on the sports' inclusion will be made in late 2020 by the IOC executive board.

Games chiefs want to introduce events that are "more gender-balanced, younger and urban".

"As well as being spectacular and creative, they generate strong engagement among young people," said Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet. "They also project the values that we hold dear in terms of openness and diversity."

Surfing, climbing and skateboarding will make their Olympic debuts at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

In 2018, breaking debuted at the Youth Olympic Games though there was no British representation.