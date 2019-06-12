Goldie Sayers: 2008 Olympic javelin bronze to be presented to Briton next month

Media playback is not supported on this device GB Javelin thrower Goldie Sayers: The best moment of my career was stolen

Briton Goldie Sayers will belatedly receive her 2008 Olympic javelin bronze medal in front of a home crowd at next month's Muller Anniversary Games.

Russian Mariya Abakumova was stripped of silver in 2016 after a reanalysis of a sample from the Beijing Games tested positive for an anabolic steroid.

Her medal ceremony will take place at London Stadium on 20 July.

"I'm thrilled to be receiving my medal in front of a home crowd in such an iconic stadium," said the 36-year-old.

"It means so much to me to be able to share this special moment in front of friends, family, coaches and teachers who all supported me for so many years during my athletics career."

Sayers, who retired from the sport two years ago, said she felt she had had the "greatest moment of her life stolen" when Abakumova's failed test was revealed in 2016.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed the Russian's appeal in 2018.

"Goldie was denied the opportunity to celebrate in Beijing over a decade ago due to doping cheats," Sir Hugh Robertson, chairman of the British Olympic Association, said.

"It seems only fitting that she is recognised and is able to celebrate in front of the home crowd with her friends and family."