Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Boxing should retain its place, say IOC

Boxing should retain its place at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo but the International Boxing Association (AIBA) should not organise it, says the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC says it has continued concerns over the AIBA's finance, governance, ethics, refereeing and judging.

The executive board recommendations are subject to approval at the IOC session in Lausanne from 24-26 June.

The AIBA was suspended by the IOC in December 2017.

The IOC began an investigation into the "governance, ethics and financial management" of the AIBA - amateur boxing's governing body - in November.

In October, the AIBA banned its former president CK Wu for life, citing "gross negligence and financial mismanagement".

IOC president Thomas Bach says "there needs to be further fundamental change" by the AIBA before its suspension can be lifted.

"The decision was taken in the interest of the athletes and the sport of boxing," added Bach.

"Those areas of concern were already identified in 2017 and closely monitored. Since then there has been a lack of satisfactory progress.

"We want to ensure that the athletes can live their dream and participate in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 while drawing the necessary consequences for AIBA following the recommendations of the inquiry committee."

The IOC executive board has set up a special task force, chaired by Morinari Watanabe, the president of the International Gymnastics Federation, with the job of overseeing qualifying events for Tokyo 2020 and the Olympic boxing competition itself, as well as increasing gender equality across the boxing events.