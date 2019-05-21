European Games: Jason Kenny named in 101-strong GB squad

Jack Carlin, Jason Kenny and Joseph Truman (L to R) will all compete at June's European Games

Six-time Olympic cycling champion Jason Kenny has been named among a 101-strong Team GB squad for the European Games.

The event in Minsk, from 21-30 June, will provide direct qualification in archery, shooting and table tennis via quota places for Tokyo 2020.

Defending skeet shooting gold medallist Amber Hill is also in the squad.

"The last games in Baku was a special event for me as it was where I secured my place for the Rio Olympics and was an unforgettable moment," said Hill.

"I feel honoured to represent Team GB and can't wait to come together with athletes from all different sports in a multi-sport event like this."

Team GB will compete in archery, badminton, boxing, canoe sprint, cycling, gymnastics, judo, karate, shooting, table tennis and wrestling.

Four years ago, at the inaugural games in Baku, GB claimed 47 medals.

Nekoda Davis, who won a silver medal at the World Judo Championships last year and has also made it into the squad, added: "Multi-sport games are always amazing experiences for athletes, not just in helping us prepare for the Olympics, but also special in how they bring numerous sports together to be part of one team at one event.

"The fact that the games double up as our judo European Championships gives us extra incentive to perform and put a great marker down for the season and our preparations for Tokyo 2020."

The event will see more than 4,000 athletes from 50 countries competing across 10 days in 200 different medal events.

Team GB have named 93 athletes who will travel to Minsk with a further eight archers to be named following final qualifiers on 26 May.

Full squad list

Archery: TBC (a possible eight athletes will qualify on 26 May)

Badminton: Christopher Adcock, Gabrielle Adcock, Chloe Birch, Marcus Ellis, Kirsty Gilmour, Chris Langridge, Toby Penty and Lauren Smith

Boxing: Aqeel Ahmed (-49kg), Galal Yafai (-52kg), Peter McGrail (-56kg), Calum French (-60kg), Luke McCormack (-64kg), Pat McCormack (-69kg), Mark Dickinson (-75kg), Ben Whittaker (-81kg), Cheavon Clarke (-91kg), Frazer Clarke (+91kg), Rosie Eccles (-69kg) and Lauren Price (-75kg)

Canoe sprint: Thomas Lusty, Afton Fitzhenry, Chole Bracewell and Katie Reid

Cycling: Megan Barker, Anna Docherty, Jenny Holl, Rebecca Raybould, Jess Roberts, Sophie Capewell, Katy Marchant, Alice Barnes, Rhona Callander, Anna Henderson, Nicola Juniper, Hayley Simmonds, Jack Carlin, Jason Kenny, Ryan Owens, Joseph Truman, Jim Brown, Charley Calvert, Gabriel Cullaigh, Scott Thwaites and Ethan Vernon

Gymnastics: Erin Henderson, Sacha Muir, Chloe Rowlands, Renee Augier, Kate Donnelly, Niamh Keane, Isidora Vucicevic, Rhys Williams, Becky Downie, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Isabelle Songhurst, Corey Walkes, Brinn Bevan, Jake Jarman and Giarnni Regini-Moran

Judo: Ashley McKenzie (-60kg), Stuart McWatt (-81kg), Frazer Chamberlain (-90kg), Max Stewart (-90kg), Chelsie Giles (-52kg), Nekoda Davis (-57kg), Lucy Renshall (-63kg), Alice Schlesinger (-63kg), Sally Conway (-70kg), Gemma Howell (-70kg), Natalie Powell (-78kg), Jemima Yeats-Brown (-78kg) and Sarah Adlington (+78kg)

Karate: Amy Connell (-55kg) and Joe Kellaway (-75kg)

Shooting: Kirsty Barr, Matthew Coward-Holley, Aaron Heading, Abbey Ling, Elena Allen, Jeremy Bird, Amber Hill, Ben Llewellin, Katie Gleeson, Seonaid McIntosh, Kristian Callaghan and Sam Gowin

Table tennis: Charlotte Carey, Paul Drinkhall, Tin-Tin Ho, Liam Pitchford and Samuel Walker

Wrestling: Georgina Nelthorpe