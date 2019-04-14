Bouldering World Cup: Britain's Shauna Coxsey wins silver in Moscow

Coxsey won the overall Bouldering World Cup titles in 2016 and 2017

British climber Shauna Coxsey has won silver in the second bouldering World Cup event of the season, in Moscow.

In a tightly fought contest, Coxsey improved on her bronze at the opening World Cup event in Switzerland.

Slovenian Janja Garnbret won gold by completing four boulder "problems" in the fewest attempts in the final.

Coxsey finished in an equal number of attempts to French climber Coxsey but pipped her to silver having won her semi-final.

"Sometimes you gotta want it bad enough to fight and fight hard," she said on social media after reaching the final on Sunday.

"The semi-final round at the boulder World Cup here in Moscow was a brutal one. It sure felt like a battle field out there.

"Despite the difficulty, I actually think we had a really good set of boulders. We were tested physically and mentally across a range of movements and styles.

"I am very happy with my climbing. It has been a really long time since I have felt so content, focused and ready on the wall."