Bouldering World Cup: Britain's Shauna Coxsey wins bronze in Switzerland

Coxsey won the overall Bouldering World Cup titles in 2016 and 2017

Britain's Shauna Coxsey has won bronze at the first Bouldering World Cup of the season in Meiringen, Switzerland.

The 26-year-old - a two-time overall World Cup champion - finished third behind Slovenia's Janja Garnbret, who won gold, with Japan's Akiyo Noguchi taking silver.

Coxsey's medal came on her World Cup comeback from a finger tendon injury, which saw her miss last season.

The next World Cup of the season takes place in Moscow from 12-14 April.

Sport climbing - which includes bouldering - will make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.