IOC suspends India host applications after Pakistan duo denied visas

The IOC has been unable to find a solution to allow Pakistan athletes to compete in India

The International Olympic Committee has suspended applications from India to host future events after two Pakistan athletes were denied visas to compete in the country.

Two shooters were denied entry for a World Cup event in New Delhi.

It comes after an attack by a Pakistan-based militant group in the disputed region of Kashmir on 14 February that killed at least 40 paramilitary police.

The IOC also urged sports federations not to stage competitions in India.

The two athletes were due to compete in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event on Saturday.

As a result, the IOC has revoked the Olympic qualification status of the event.

An IOC statement said the situation "goes against the fundamental principles of the Olympic Charter", in particular the "principles of non discrimination".

It added: "As a result, the IOC executive board also decided to suspend all discussions with the Indian NOC and government regarding the potential applications for hosting future sports and Olympic-related events in India, until clear written guarantees are obtained to ensure the entry of all participants in full compliance with the Olympic Charter."