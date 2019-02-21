Olympic Games: Paris organisers propose breakdancing to IOC as a new sport for 2024

Breakdancing has been proposed for inclusion in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, organisers have announced.

It is one of four sports that Paris organisers will propose to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), as well as surfing, climbing and skateboarding.

Surfing, sport climbing and skateboarding will make their Olympic debuts at Tokyo 2020.

Breakdancing was included in the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018.

The IOC will consider the proposal and must reach a decision by December 2020.

Russia's Sergei Chernyshev, competing under the nickname Bumblebee, won the first breakdancing - known as 'breaking' - gold medal for boys at last year's Youth Olympics.

Media playback is not supported on this device Bumblebee wins first breaking gold for boys in Youth Olympics

More to follow.