Youth Olympics: BMX rider Ross Cullen chosen as Team GB's flag-bearer for opening ceremony

Ross Cullen will complete alongisde Elissa Bradford in the BMX mixed team event

2018 Youth Olympic Games Venue: Buenos Aires, Argentina Dates: 6-18 October

BMX rider Ross Cullen will be Great Britain's flag-bearer at the 2018 Youth Olympics opening ceremony in Argentina.

Two-time world junior champion Cullen, 17, was selected by his Team GB team-mates.

The opening ceremony in Buenos Aires starts at 20:00 local time on Saturday (00:00 BST on Sunday).

Instead of a traditional stadium celebration, the ceremony will be a street party near the Obelisk landmark in the capital city.

"It's amazing to be picked by my fellow athletes," said Cullen, who will compete in the mixed team event on Sunday alongside Elissa Bradford.

"It felt like I've got on with everyone and it's a really good group and strong team here so I'm really pleased they've picked me to lead the team out."