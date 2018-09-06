Youth Olympics 2018: Aaliyah Powell and Islay Watson named in Team GB squad

Aaliyah Powell will look to emulate Jade Jones' gold of 2010

World junior champions Aaliyah Powell and Islay Watson have been named in Great Britain's squad for the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

Powell will look to follow fellow taekwondo fighter Jade Jones who won gold at the inaugural Youth Olympics in 2010 before repeating the feat at the senior Games at London 2012.

Forty-two GB athletes will compete in the 2018 edition from 6-18 October.

"It's going to be an amazing experience," said windsurfer Watson.

"Because I won the Youth World Championships this year, I think I will have a bit of a target on my back, but the Youth Olympics is the icing on the cake and I couldn't have asked for a better way to round off the year."

The third edition of the summer Youth Olympics - following Singapore 2010 and Nanjing 2014 - will feature athletes ranging from 14-18 years old.

Team GB competitors will contest 17 of the 32 sports at the event, which will be the first Olympic competition in history to host the same number of male and female athletes from the 206 nations involved.

In addition to Jones, diver Tom Daley, swimmer Duncan Scott and gymnast Sam Oldham have all competed at Youth Olympics before attaining senior Olympic medal successes at subsequent Games.

"These events have helped shape the careers of Team GB Olympic stars and I'm sure it will act as a great springboard for this group of young stars," said Great Britain's chef de mission Mahdi Choudhury.

Among the other British athletes named in the squad are world junior champions Caroline Dubois (boxing), Michael Dalton and Theo Darlow (both rowing) as well as gymnast Amelie Morgan, who claimed a British record haul of five European junior medals last month in Glasgow.

European junior team silver medal-winning equestrian rider Jack Whitaker, the son of five-time Olympian Michael Whitaker, will also compete as will twin brothers Javier and Joaquin Bello in the beach volleyball competition.

European junior champion Charlotte Hope and team-mate Lauren Salisbury will become the first British karate athletes to compete in an Olympics before the sport's senior debut at Tokyo 2020.

Full squad:

Archery

Alyssia Tromans-Ansell, aged 17, from Cannock, Staffordshire

Daniel Thompson, aged 16, from Wrexham

Badminton

Chris Grimley, aged 18, from Glasgow

Grace King, aged 18, from Derby

Beach volleyball

Javier Bello, aged 18, from Isleworth, Middlesex

Joaquin Bello, aged 18, from Isleworth, Middlesex

Boxing

Ivan Hope-Price, aged 18, from Leeds

Hassan Azim, aged 17, from Slough, Berkshire

Karol Itauma, aged 17, from Chatham, Kent

Caroline Dubois, aged 17, from Chelsea

Cycling: BMX

Ross Cullen, aged 17, from Preston, Lancashire

Elissa Bradford, aged 17, from Nottingham

Cycling: Combined (Road and Mountain Bike)

Sean Flynn, aged 18, from Edinburgh

Harry Birchill, aged 17, from Newton Abbot, Devon

Harriet Harnden, aged 17, from Malvern, Worcestershire

Anna McGorum, aged 17, from Peebles, Scotland

Diving

Antony Harding, aged 18, from Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester

Maria Papworth, aged 16, from Coulsdon, Surrey

Equestrian

Jack Whitaker, aged 16, from Whatton, Nottinghamshire

Golf

Joe Pagdin, aged 16, from Sheffield

Lily Humphreys, aged 16, from Sudbury, Suffolk

Gymnastics: Acrobatic

Clyde Gembickas, aged 18, from Bromley, Kent

Sophia Imrie-Gale, aged 14, from Petts Wood, Kent

Gymnastics: Artistic

Adam Tobin, aged 17, from Bideford, Devon

Amelie Morgan, aged 15, from Portishead, Somerset

Gymnastics: Trampoline

Andrew Stamp, aged 16, from Market Harborough, Leicestershire

Jessica Clarke, aged 16, from Birmingham, West Midlands

Karate

Charlotte Hope, aged 17, from Holland-on-sea, Essex

Lauren Salisbury, aged 16, from Romford, Essex

Modern pentathlon

Toby Price, aged 17, from York

Annabel Denton, aged 15, from Plymouth

Rowing

Michael Dalton, aged 18, from Teddington, Middlesex

Theo Darlow, aged 18, from Thames Ditton, Surrey

Georgina Robinson Ranger, aged 18, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire

Sailing

Islay Watson, aged 17, from Aviemore, Scotland

Finn Hawkins, aged 15, from St Austell, Cornwall

Shooting

James Miller, aged 18, from Epsom, Surrey

Taekwondo

Sharissa Gannaway, aged 15, from Southampton

Aaliyah Powell, aged 15, from Huddersfield

Triathlon

Calum Young, aged 17, from Glasgow

Libby Coleman, aged 17, from Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire

Weightlifting

Ellie Pryor, aged 16, from Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales