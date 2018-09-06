Youth Olympics 2018: Aaliyah Powell and Islay Watson named in Team GB squad
World junior champions Aaliyah Powell and Islay Watson have been named in Great Britain's squad for the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.
Powell will look to follow fellow taekwondo fighter Jade Jones who won gold at the inaugural Youth Olympics in 2010 before repeating the feat at the senior Games at London 2012.
Forty-two GB athletes will compete in the 2018 edition from 6-18 October.
"It's going to be an amazing experience," said windsurfer Watson.
"Because I won the Youth World Championships this year, I think I will have a bit of a target on my back, but the Youth Olympics is the icing on the cake and I couldn't have asked for a better way to round off the year."
The third edition of the summer Youth Olympics - following Singapore 2010 and Nanjing 2014 - will feature athletes ranging from 14-18 years old.
Team GB competitors will contest 17 of the 32 sports at the event, which will be the first Olympic competition in history to host the same number of male and female athletes from the 206 nations involved.
In addition to Jones, diver Tom Daley, swimmer Duncan Scott and gymnast Sam Oldham have all competed at Youth Olympics before attaining senior Olympic medal successes at subsequent Games.
"These events have helped shape the careers of Team GB Olympic stars and I'm sure it will act as a great springboard for this group of young stars," said Great Britain's chef de mission Mahdi Choudhury.
Among the other British athletes named in the squad are world junior champions Caroline Dubois (boxing), Michael Dalton and Theo Darlow (both rowing) as well as gymnast Amelie Morgan, who claimed a British record haul of five European junior medals last month in Glasgow.
European junior team silver medal-winning equestrian rider Jack Whitaker, the son of five-time Olympian Michael Whitaker, will also compete as will twin brothers Javier and Joaquin Bello in the beach volleyball competition.
European junior champion Charlotte Hope and team-mate Lauren Salisbury will become the first British karate athletes to compete in an Olympics before the sport's senior debut at Tokyo 2020.
Full squad:
Archery
Alyssia Tromans-Ansell, aged 17, from Cannock, Staffordshire
Daniel Thompson, aged 16, from Wrexham
Badminton
Chris Grimley, aged 18, from Glasgow
Grace King, aged 18, from Derby
Beach volleyball
Javier Bello, aged 18, from Isleworth, Middlesex
Joaquin Bello, aged 18, from Isleworth, Middlesex
Boxing
Ivan Hope-Price, aged 18, from Leeds
Hassan Azim, aged 17, from Slough, Berkshire
Karol Itauma, aged 17, from Chatham, Kent
Caroline Dubois, aged 17, from Chelsea
Cycling: BMX
Ross Cullen, aged 17, from Preston, Lancashire
Elissa Bradford, aged 17, from Nottingham
Cycling: Combined (Road and Mountain Bike)
Sean Flynn, aged 18, from Edinburgh
Harry Birchill, aged 17, from Newton Abbot, Devon
Harriet Harnden, aged 17, from Malvern, Worcestershire
Anna McGorum, aged 17, from Peebles, Scotland
Diving
Antony Harding, aged 18, from Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester
Maria Papworth, aged 16, from Coulsdon, Surrey
Equestrian
Jack Whitaker, aged 16, from Whatton, Nottinghamshire
Golf
Joe Pagdin, aged 16, from Sheffield
Lily Humphreys, aged 16, from Sudbury, Suffolk
Gymnastics: Acrobatic
Clyde Gembickas, aged 18, from Bromley, Kent
Sophia Imrie-Gale, aged 14, from Petts Wood, Kent
Gymnastics: Artistic
Adam Tobin, aged 17, from Bideford, Devon
Amelie Morgan, aged 15, from Portishead, Somerset
Gymnastics: Trampoline
Andrew Stamp, aged 16, from Market Harborough, Leicestershire
Jessica Clarke, aged 16, from Birmingham, West Midlands
Karate
Charlotte Hope, aged 17, from Holland-on-sea, Essex
Lauren Salisbury, aged 16, from Romford, Essex
Modern pentathlon
Toby Price, aged 17, from York
Annabel Denton, aged 15, from Plymouth
Rowing
Michael Dalton, aged 18, from Teddington, Middlesex
Theo Darlow, aged 18, from Thames Ditton, Surrey
Georgina Robinson Ranger, aged 18, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire
Sailing
Islay Watson, aged 17, from Aviemore, Scotland
Finn Hawkins, aged 15, from St Austell, Cornwall
Shooting
James Miller, aged 18, from Epsom, Surrey
Taekwondo
Sharissa Gannaway, aged 15, from Southampton
Aaliyah Powell, aged 15, from Huddersfield
Triathlon
Calum Young, aged 17, from Glasgow
Libby Coleman, aged 17, from Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire
Weightlifting
Ellie Pryor, aged 16, from Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales