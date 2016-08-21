BBC Sport - Rio Olympics 2016: Russia dominate team rhythmic gymnastics
Russia win team rhythmic gymnastics gold
- From the section Olympics
Russia continue their domination in the team rhythmic gymnastics after a magnificent performance in the second round, piping Spain to the gold medal.
