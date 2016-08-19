Rio Olympics 2016: Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin wins landmark bronze for Iran

Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin is a taekwondo junior world champion

Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin became the first Iranian woman to win an Olympic medal after claiming taekwondo bronze in the -57kg category.

The 18-year-old fell to the floor and kissed the mat after beating Sweden's Nikita Glasnovic 5-1.

"I am so happy for Iranian girls because it is the first medal and I hope at the next Olympics we will get a gold," she said.

Team GB's Jade Jones won gold in the event, beating Spain's Eva Calvo Gomez.

Iran's 65 Olympic medals have come in just four sports - wrestling, weightlifting, taekwondo and athletics - with Zenoorin's bronze the nation's fifth medal in Rio.