Rio Olympics 2016: Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin wins landmark bronze for Iran
- From the section Olympics
Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin became the first Iranian woman to win an Olympic medal after claiming taekwondo bronze in the -57kg category.
The 18-year-old fell to the floor and kissed the mat after beating Sweden's Nikita Glasnovic 5-1.
"I am so happy for Iranian girls because it is the first medal and I hope at the next Olympics we will get a gold," she said.
Team GB's Jade Jones won gold in the event, beating Spain's Eva Calvo Gomez.
Iran's 65 Olympic medals have come in just four sports - wrestling, weightlifting, taekwondo and athletics - with Zenoorin's bronze the nation's fifth medal in Rio.