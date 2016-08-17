Rio Olympics 2016: Ariya Jutanugarn leads the first women's golf event since 1900

Jutanugarn leads after a mixed round which included seven birdies, an eagle, a bogey and a double bogey

Rio 2016 women's individual strokeplay first-round leaderboard -6 A Jutanugarn (Tha); -5 I Park (Kor), S Kim (Kor); -4 N Larsen (Den), C Kung (Tpe), C Ciganda (Spa). Selected others: -3 C Hull (GB); -2 L Ko (NZ); Level C Matthew (GB)

World number two Ariya Jutanugarn leads the first women's Olympic golf event since 1900 after a six-under-par 65 in the opening round at Rio 2016.

Thailand's Jutanugarn, 20, the British Open champion, is one shot ahead of South Korean pair Inbee Park - a seven-time major winner - and Sei-young Kim.

British number one Charley Hull is three shots off the lead, and team-mate Catriona Matthew is level par.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko, the teenage world number one, carded a 69.

Golf returned to the Olympic programme for the first time since the early 20th century when Great Britain's Justin Rose won the men's event last week.

But, while Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Jordan Spieth were among the high-profile male absentees, nine of the world's top 10 female players are competing in Rio.

The absentee is South Korea's 10th-ranked Ha Na Jang, who only missed out because her nation already had its full complement of four players.

Park, 28, was named in the quartet after recovering from a thumb injury, which stopped her defending the British Open title last month.

She had not played competitively for two months but five birdies in a bogey-free round helped her take an early clubhouse lead.

However, Jutanugarn - who won her first major at Wentworth in Park's absence - continued her fine recent form to climb to the top of the leaderboard.

Brits still in the hunt

Hull, 20, has long been regarded as British golf's greatest female hope, but is ranked outside of the favourites to claim Olympic gold as she still searches for a major title.

The Englishwoman began brightly with an opening birdie, adding three more after a bogey on the fourth to move to three under after 10 holes.

But she could not convert any more birdie putts on the run-in, carding eight straight pars to finish.

Hull hit 15 greens in regulation but could only convert four birdie putts

"I played well but feel like I left so many shots out there on the back nine," said Hull. "But I feel like I am hitting it pretty well and at the end of the day I'm pretty happy with that score.

"And although it's quite an easy hole, it was nice to birdie the first and be able to say I birdied my first hole as an Olympian."

Scotland's Matthew, the oldest player in the field at the age of 46, made a disappointing start with a double bogey on the third.

The 2009 British Open champion recovered with birdies on the sixth and ninth to reach the turn on level par.

Another birdie on the 11th was cancelled out by a bogey on the 13th, five straight pars ending her round for a level-par 71.

"I'm a little bit disappointed," said Matthew. "I had a lot of chances the last five or six holes and hit some good putts that didn't go in.

"I suppose overall I am still in it and that's the main thing."

Subscribe to the BBC Sport newsletter to get our pick of news, features and video sent to your inbox.