Rio 2016: Michael Conlan cries 'robbery' after controversial quarter-final defeat

Irish bantamweight Michael Conlan controversially crashed out of the Olympics to complete a dismal Games for Ireland's eight-strong boxing team.

Conlan, Ireland's last remaining boxing medal hope, lost by unanimous decision to Russia's Vladimir Nikitin in the quarter-finals.

London 2012 bronze medallist Conlan, 24, looked to have done enough to win but the judges decided otherwise.

"My dream has been shattered. It's been robbed," said world champion Conlan.

The Belfast fighter was expected to turn professional after this Olympics but this defeat means he will leave amateur boxing on an extremely sour note.

"I came for gold and I've been cheated. I'll not do another Olympics. I would advise anybody not to compete for the AIBA (Amateur International Boxing Association).

"At the end of the first round, it had been so easy, so comfortable, I wasn't even out of breath. I said 'I'll win this easy'. But I was told I was down. I had to go to war.

"I fought him at his own game. I pulled back that second round then I outfought him in the last round.

"I've been robbed of my Olympic dream."

Conlan appeared to do the better work in the opening round but all three judges gave it on a 10-9 scoreline to 2013 world championship silver medallist Nikitin.

The Belfast bantamweight looked to have the momentum after taking round two 10-9 on all three cards.

And he seemed to be producing the cleaner work as the fight turned into a brawl, but Nikitin was given the verdict by all the judges.

Dismal Games for Irish boxers

Conlan's contentious defeat followed a hugely controversial decision in Monday's heavyweight boxing final when another Russian, Evgeny Tishchenko, was given the verdict over Kazakhstan's Vassiliy Levit.

The Irish bantamweight's exit also came a day after his team-mate, London 2012 gold medallist Katie Taylor, suffered a shock quarter-final defeat in the lightweight division.

A positive drugs test for Laois middleweight Michael O'Reilly got Ireland's Rio boxing campaign off to the worst possible start and a shock defeat for 2012 bronze medallist Paddy Barnes continued a week of woe.

Another big medal hope, light-heavyweight Joe Ward, was among the early casualties.

Conlan's defeat means the Irish boxing team will return home with no medals after winning three in London.