Rio Olympics 2016: China's women beat Serbia to win volleyball gold

China women's volleyball
China finished fifth in the women's volleyball at the Rio Olympics

China won their 26th gold at the Rio Olympics with a tight victory over Serbia in the women's volleyball final.

China lost the first set 25-19 but fought back in the second to level the game at 1-1.

Despite a Serbia fightback late in the fourth game, China stayed calm to register a 3-1 victory, with many players left in tears after the match.

The United States, who were silver medallists in 2012, won bronze after beating the Netherlands 3-1.

Subscribe to the BBC Sport newsletter to get our pick of news, features and video sent to your inbox.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Live on the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you