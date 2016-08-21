Rio Olympics 2016: China's women beat Serbia to win volleyball gold
-
- From the section Olympics
China won their 26th gold at the Rio Olympics with a tight victory over Serbia in the women's volleyball final.
China lost the first set 25-19 but fought back in the second to level the game at 1-1.
Despite a Serbia fightback late in the fourth game, China stayed calm to register a 3-1 victory, with many players left in tears after the match.
The United States, who were silver medallists in 2012, won bronze after beating the Netherlands 3-1.
Subscribe to the BBC Sport newsletter to get our pick of news, features and video sent to your inbox.