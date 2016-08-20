Volleyball: Men's Beach
-
- From the section Olympics
Gold medal match
|Team
|Country
|Score
|Team
|Country
|Nicolai/Lupo
|ITA
|0-2
|Cerutti/Oscar Schmidt
|BRZ
Bronze medal match
|Team
|Country
|Score
|Team
|Country
|Krasilnikov/Semenov
|RUS
|0-2
|Brouwer/Meeuwsen
|NED
Semi-finals
|Names
|Country
|Score
|Names
|Cerutti/Oscar Schmidt
|BRZ
|2-1
|Brouwer/Meeuwsen
|NED
|Nicolai/Lupo
|ITA
|2-1
|Krasilnikov/Semenov
|RUS
Quarter-finals
|Names
|Country
|Score
|Names
|Country
|Dalhausser/Lucena
|US
|1-2
|Cerutti/Oscar Schmidt
|BRZ
|Nummerdor/Varenhorst
|NED
|0-2
|Brouwer/Meeuwsen
|NED
|Nicolai/Lupo
|ITA
|2-1
|Liamin/Barsuk
|RUS
|Krasilnikov/Semenov
|RUS
|2-1
|Diaz Gomez/Gonzales Bayard
|CUB
Round of 16
|Names
|Country
|Score
|Names
|Country
|Krasilnikov/Semenov
|RUS
|2-0
|Pereira/Samba
|QAT
|Diaz Gomez/Gonzalez Bayard
|CUB
|2-0
|Doppler/Horst
|AUT
|Ontiveros Gomez/Virgen Pulido
|MEX
|0-2
|Nummerdor/Varenhorst
|NED
|Caramberi Raurich/Ranghieri
|ITA
|0-2
|Nicolai/Lupo
|ITA
|Cerutti/Oscar
|BRZ
|2-0
|Herrera/Gavira
|SPA
|Solberg/Goncalves
|BRZ
|1-2
|Liamin/Barsuk
|RUS
|Schalk/Saxton
|CAN
|0-2
|Brouwer/Meeuwsen
|NED
|Dalhausser/Lucena
|US
|2-0
|Seidl/Huber
|AUT
Lucky Loser Match
|Names
|Country
|Score
|Names
|Country
|Nicolai/Lupo
|ITA
|2-1
|Kantor/Losiak
|POL
|Schalk/Saxton
|CAN
|2-0
|Prudel/Fijalek
|POL
Pool A
|Names
|Country
|Score
|Names
|Country
|Caramberi/Ranghieri
|ITA
|2-0
|Doppler/Horst
|AUT
|Cerutti/Oscar Schmidt
|BRZ
|2-0
|Binstock/Schachter
|CAN
|Doppler/Horst
|AUT
|2-1
|Cerutti/Oscar Schmidt
|BRZ
|Caramberi/Ranghieri
|ITA
|2-1
|Binstock/Schachter
|CAN
|Cerutti/Oscar Schmidt
|BRZ
|2-0
|Caramberi/Ranghieri
|ITA
|Doppler/Horst
|AUT
|2-1
|Binstock/Schachter
|CAN
Pool B
|Names
|Country
|Score
|Names
|Country
|Brouwer/Meeuwsen
|NED
|2-0
|Liamin/Barsouk
|RUS
|Losiak/Kantor
|POL
|2-0
|Bockermann/Flueggen
|GER
|Liamin/Barsouk
|RUS
|2-0
|Losiak/Kantor
|POL
|Brouwer/Meeuwsen
|NED
|2-1
|Bockermann/Flueggen
|GER
|Brouwer/Meeuwsen
|NED
|2-0
|Losiak/Kantor
|POL
|Liamin/Barsouk
|RUS
|2-0
|Bockermann/Flueggen
|GER
Pool C
|Names
|Country
|Score
|Names
|Country
|Ontiveros Gomez/Virgen Pulido
|MEX
|2-1
|Nicolai/Lupo
|ITA
|Dalhausser/Lucena
|US
|2-0
|Naceur/Belhaj Salah
|TUN
|Nicolai/Lupo
|ITA
|2-0
|Naceur/Belhaj Salah
|TUN
|Dalhausser/Lucena
|US
|2-0
|Ontiveros Gomez/Virgen Pulido
|MEX
|Dalhausser/Lucena
|US
|2-1
|Nicolai/Lupo
|ITA
|Ontiveros Gomez/Virgen Pulido
|MEX
|2-0
|Naceur/Belhaj Salah
|TUN
Pool D
|Names
|Country
|Score
|Names
|Country
|Diaz Gomez/Gonzalez Bayard
|CUB
|2-1
|Solberg/Goncalves Oliveira Junior
|BRZ
|Samoilovs/Smedins
|LAT
|2-1
|Schalk/Saxton
|CAN
|Schalk/Saxton
|CAN
|2-1
|Solberg/Goncalves
|BRZ
|Diaz Gomez/Gonzalez Bayard
|CUB
|2-1
|Samoilovs/Smedins
|LAT
|Diaz Gomez/Gonzalez Bayard
|CUB
|0-2
|Schalk/Saxton
|CAN
|Solberg/Goncalves Oliveira Junior
|BRZ
|2-1
|Samoilovs/Smedins
|LAT
Pool E
|Names
|Country
|Score
|Names
|Country
|Nummerdor/Varenhorst
|NED
|2-0
|M Grimalt/E Grimalt
|CHI
|Krasilnikov/Semenov
|RUS
|2-0
|Prudel/Fijalek
|POL
|Nummerdor/Varenhorst
|NED
|2-1
|Prudel/Fijalek
|POL
|Krasilnikov/Semenov
|RUS
|2-0
|M Grimalt/E Grimalt
|CHI
|Prudel/Fijalek
|POL
|2-1
|M Grimalt/E Grimalt
|CHI
|Krasilnikov/Semenov
|RUS
|2-1
|Nummerdor/Varenhorst
|NED
Pool F
|Names
|Country
|Score
|Names
|Country
|Gibb/Patterson
|US
|2-0
|Pereira/Samba
|QAT
|Herrera Allepuz/Gavira Collado
|SPA
|2-1
|Huber/Seidl
|AUT
|Pereira/Samba
|QAT
|2-1
|Herrera Allepuz/Gavira Collado
|SPA
|Seidl/Huber
|AUT
|2-0
|Gibb/Patterson
|US
|Herrera Allepuz/Gavira Collado
|SPA
|2-1
|Gibb/Patterson
|US
|Pereira/Samba
|QAT
|2-1
|Huber/Seidl
|AUT
Standings
|Pool A
|Country
|P
|W
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|Caramberi/Ranghieri
|ITA
|3
|2
|1
|4
|3
|5
|Cerutti/Oscar Schmidt
|BRZ
|3
|2
|1
|5
|2
|5
|Doppler/Horst
|AUT
|3
|2
|1
|4
|4
|5
|Binstock/Schachter
|CAN
|3
|0
|3
|2
|6
|3
|Pool B
|Country
|P
|W
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|Brouwer/Meeuwsen
|NED
|3
|3
|0
|6
|1
|6
|Liamin/Barsouk
|RUS
|3
|2
|1
|4
|2
|5
|Losiak/Kantor
|POL
|3
|1
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Bockermann/Flueggen
|GER
|3
|0
|3
|1
|6
|3
|Pool C
|Country
|P
|W
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|Lucena/Dalhausser
|US
|3
|3
|0
|6
|1
|6
|Virgen/Ontiveros
|MEX
|3
|2
|1
|4
|3
|5
|Nicolai/Lupo
|ITA
|3
|1
|2
|4
|4
|4
|Naceur/Belhaj
|TUN
|3
|0
|3
|0
|6
|3
|Pool D
|Country
|P
|W
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|Diaz/Gonzalez
|CUB
|3
|3
|0
|6
|2
|6
|Pedro Solberg/Evandro
|BRZ
|3
|1
|2
|4
|5
|4
|Schalk/Saxton
|CAN
|3
|1
|2
|3
|5
|4
|Samoilovs/Smedins J
|LAT
|3
|1
|2
|4
|5
|4
|Pool E
|Country
|P
|W
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|Semenov/Krasilnikov
|RUS
|3
|3
|0
|6
|1
|6
|Nummerdor/Varenhorst
|NED
|3
|2
|1
|5
|3
|5
|Fijalek/Prudel
|POL
|3
|1
|2
|3
|5
|4
|Grimalt M/Grimalt E
|CHI
|3
|0
|3
|1
|6
|3
|Pool F
|Country
|P
|W
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|Herrera/Gavira
|SPA
|3
|2
|1
|5
|4
|5
|Jefferson.Cherif
|QAT
|3
|2
|1
|4
|4
|5
|Huber/Seidl
|AUT
|3
|1
|2
|4
|4
|4
|Gibb/Patterson
|US
|3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|4