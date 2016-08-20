Volleyball: Men's Beach

Gold medal match

TeamCountryScoreTeamCountry
Nicolai/LupoITA0-2Cerutti/Oscar SchmidtBRZ

Bronze medal match

TeamCountryScoreTeamCountry
Krasilnikov/SemenovRUS0-2Brouwer/MeeuwsenNED

Semi-finals

NamesCountryScoreNames
Cerutti/Oscar SchmidtBRZ2-1Brouwer/MeeuwsenNED
Nicolai/LupoITA2-1Krasilnikov/SemenovRUS

Quarter-finals

NamesCountryScoreNamesCountry
Dalhausser/LucenaUS1-2Cerutti/Oscar SchmidtBRZ
Nummerdor/VarenhorstNED0-2Brouwer/MeeuwsenNED
Nicolai/LupoITA2-1Liamin/BarsukRUS
Krasilnikov/SemenovRUS2-1Diaz Gomez/Gonzales BayardCUB

Round of 16

NamesCountryScoreNamesCountry
Krasilnikov/SemenovRUS2-0Pereira/SambaQAT
Diaz Gomez/Gonzalez BayardCUB2-0Doppler/HorstAUT
Ontiveros Gomez/Virgen PulidoMEX0-2Nummerdor/VarenhorstNED
Caramberi Raurich/RanghieriITA0-2Nicolai/LupoITA
Cerutti/OscarBRZ2-0Herrera/GaviraSPA
Solberg/GoncalvesBRZ1-2Liamin/BarsukRUS
Schalk/SaxtonCAN0-2Brouwer/MeeuwsenNED
Dalhausser/LucenaUS2-0Seidl/HuberAUT

Lucky Loser Match

NamesCountryScoreNamesCountry
Nicolai/LupoITA2-1Kantor/LosiakPOL
Schalk/SaxtonCAN2-0Prudel/FijalekPOL

Pool A

NamesCountryScoreNamesCountry
Caramberi/RanghieriITA2-0Doppler/HorstAUT
Cerutti/Oscar SchmidtBRZ2-0Binstock/SchachterCAN
Doppler/HorstAUT2-1Cerutti/Oscar SchmidtBRZ
Caramberi/RanghieriITA2-1Binstock/SchachterCAN
Cerutti/Oscar SchmidtBRZ2-0Caramberi/RanghieriITA
Doppler/HorstAUT2-1Binstock/SchachterCAN

Pool B

NamesCountryScoreNamesCountry
Brouwer/MeeuwsenNED2-0Liamin/BarsoukRUS
Losiak/KantorPOL2-0Bockermann/FlueggenGER
Liamin/BarsoukRUS2-0Losiak/KantorPOL
Brouwer/MeeuwsenNED2-1Bockermann/FlueggenGER
Brouwer/MeeuwsenNED2-0Losiak/KantorPOL
Liamin/BarsoukRUS2-0Bockermann/FlueggenGER

Pool C

NamesCountryScoreNamesCountry
Ontiveros Gomez/Virgen PulidoMEX2-1Nicolai/LupoITA
Dalhausser/LucenaUS2-0Naceur/Belhaj SalahTUN
Nicolai/LupoITA2-0Naceur/Belhaj SalahTUN
Dalhausser/LucenaUS2-0Ontiveros Gomez/Virgen PulidoMEX
Dalhausser/LucenaUS2-1Nicolai/LupoITA
Ontiveros Gomez/Virgen PulidoMEX2-0Naceur/Belhaj SalahTUN

Pool D

NamesCountryScoreNamesCountry
Diaz Gomez/Gonzalez BayardCUB2-1Solberg/Goncalves Oliveira JuniorBRZ
Samoilovs/SmedinsLAT2-1Schalk/SaxtonCAN
Schalk/SaxtonCAN2-1Solberg/GoncalvesBRZ
Diaz Gomez/Gonzalez BayardCUB2-1Samoilovs/SmedinsLAT
Diaz Gomez/Gonzalez BayardCUB0-2Schalk/SaxtonCAN
Solberg/Goncalves Oliveira JuniorBRZ2-1Samoilovs/SmedinsLAT

Pool E

NamesCountryScoreNamesCountry
Nummerdor/VarenhorstNED2-0M Grimalt/E GrimaltCHI
Krasilnikov/SemenovRUS2-0Prudel/FijalekPOL
Nummerdor/VarenhorstNED2-1Prudel/FijalekPOL
Krasilnikov/SemenovRUS2-0M Grimalt/E GrimaltCHI
Prudel/FijalekPOL2-1M Grimalt/E GrimaltCHI
Krasilnikov/SemenovRUS2-1Nummerdor/VarenhorstNED

Pool F

NamesCountryScoreNamesCountry
Gibb/PattersonUS2-0Pereira/SambaQAT
Herrera Allepuz/Gavira ColladoSPA2-1Huber/SeidlAUT
Pereira/SambaQAT2-1Herrera Allepuz/Gavira ColladoSPA
Seidl/HuberAUT2-0Gibb/PattersonUS
Herrera Allepuz/Gavira ColladoSPA2-1Gibb/PattersonUS
Pereira/SambaQAT2-1Huber/SeidlAUT

Standings

Pool ACountryPWLFAPts
Caramberi/RanghieriITA321435
Cerutti/Oscar SchmidtBRZ321525
Doppler/HorstAUT321445
Binstock/SchachterCAN303263
Pool B CountryPWLFAPts
Brouwer/MeeuwsenNED330616
Liamin/BarsoukRUS321425
Losiak/KantorPOL312244
Bockermann/FlueggenGER303163
Pool C CountryPWLFAPts
Lucena/DalhausserUS330616
Virgen/OntiverosMEX321435
Nicolai/LupoITA312444
Naceur/BelhajTUN303063
Pool D CountryPWLFAPts
Diaz/GonzalezCUB330626
Pedro Solberg/EvandroBRZ312454
Schalk/SaxtonCAN312354
Samoilovs/Smedins JLAT312454
Pool E CountryPWLFAPts
Semenov/KrasilnikovRUS330616
Nummerdor/VarenhorstNED321535
Fijalek/PrudelPOL312354
Grimalt M/Grimalt ECHI303163
Pool F CountryPWLFAPts
Herrera/GaviraSPA321545
Jefferson.CherifQAT321445
Huber/SeidlAUT312444
Gibb/PattersonUS312344

