Rio Olympics 2016: Andy Murray to be Team GB flag bearer

Olympic and Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has been chosen to carry the flag for Great Britain at Friday's Rio 2016 opening ceremony.

The 29-year-old was picked ahead of the likes of boxer Nicola Adams and rower Katherine Grainger.

Murray, who inspired Great Britain to the Davis Cup in November, is the first tennis player to fill the role.

"To lead out Team GB will be an incredible honour, the biggest in sport," he said.

As well as individual gold, the Scot also won doubles silver alongside Laura Robson at the London 2012 Games.

"I obviously have great memories of London and I am 100% focused on winning here in Rio," Murray added.

"The privilege of being the flag bearer is a moment I will remember for the rest of my life and will certainly be one of the highlights of my career."

Murray is seeded second in both the men's singles and the doubles tournament in which he is teaming up with brother Jamie.

Team-mate and fellow British number one Johanna Konta is seeded 10th in the women's draw.

A British Olympic Association panel selected Murray to be flag bearer after each sport put forward athletes to a shortlist.

Cyclist Sir Chris Hoy led Team GB into London's Olympic Stadium four years ago, while speed skater Jon Eley was selected for the Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014.

The United States have nominated swimmer Michael Phelps, while hosts Brazil have chosen modern pentathlete Yana Marques.

The Russian team have selected volleyball player Sergey Tetyukhin after pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva and the rest of the Russian athletics team was banned in the wake of the country's doping scandal.

Marco Balich, the executive producer of Rio 2016's opening ceremony, has said that his plans are "not an opulent show compared to London or compared to Beijing" but "full of heart and very graceful."

The ceremony begins at midnight BST on Friday night.

Recent Team GB flag bearers 2014 Jon Eley Short track speed skating 2012 Chris Hoy Cycling 2010 Shelley Rudman Skeleton 2008 Mark Foster Swimming 2006 Rhona Martin Curling 2004 Kate Howey Judo

